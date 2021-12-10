Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward announced Wednesday that the Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project (LTVIP) has received $30 million funding from PennDOT for next stage construction work.
“The Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project has been a priority of mine for as long as I have been a sitting Senator in this district,” Ward said. “PennDOT has been a tremendous partner in advancing this project forward.”
Last month, officials recently celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony for stage one construction of the LTVIP. Stage two preliminary design is currently underway. The $30-million designation will advance the construction phase of this second stage ahead of its projected timetable.
“Accelerating the completion of this project is paramount to the future economic growth of eastern Westmoreland County. The LTVIP will provide more direct access to the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport from the interstate transportation network provided by the Pennsylvania Turnpike and PennDOT,” Ward said. “Tourism, commercial business expansion, and greater air freight opportunities are among the areas that stand to benefit greatly from this project.”
The LVTIP will link Mount Pleasant Township to the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township. Stage two construction will commence from where stage one concludes in the village of Norvelt. The project scope will consist of approximately 3.5 miles of improvement from north of the Norvelt intersection in Mount Pleasant Township along SR 2023 to Bingham Road, just south of the intersection of SR 2023/Route 130 in Unity Township.
More information on the LTVIP can be found at https://www.laurelvalleyproject.com/.
