PennDOT, DNCR, police, safety partners host Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Day at Ohiopyle State Park

Safety partners in attendance at a recent Ohiopyle State Park event included Kelly Leibfreid, DCNR intern; Ken Bisbee, DCNR; Yasmeen Manyisha, PennDOT; Melissa Maczko, PennDOT; Jaci Brice, Highway Safety Network; Kalee Barnhart, Pennsylvania State Police, and Terri Rae Anthony, AAA East Central.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently partnered with the Pennsylvania State Police, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Highway Safety Network, the Pennsylvania Traffic Injury Prevention Project and AAA East Central to provide bicycle and pedestrian safety information at Ohiopyle State Park.

Safety partners offered park visitors bicycle helmet fittings, bicycle child carrier safety tips, a chance to win a mountain bike and helmet, and educational handouts on bicycle and pedestrian safety. A representative from DCNR shared information on tick and Lyme disease awareness during the event, held Saturday, July 15.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.