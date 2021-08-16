Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager David Forkey has announced the following tentative work plan for the week of Aug. 16:
- Slide repairs will take place on Guffey Road in North Huntingdon Township;
- Base repairs will take place on Leger Road in North Huntingdon Township;
- Pipe flushing will take place on Route 119 in Salem Township and Route 982 in Derry Township;
- Tail ditching will take place on Route 982 in Derry Township;
- Pipe replacements will take place on Wilpen Road in Ligonier Township;
- Parallel ditching will take place on Horseshoe Bend Road in Cook Township;
- Underdrain installations will take place on Route 711 (Stahlstown-Ligonier Road) in Ligonier Township;
- Bridge maintenance will take place on Route 286 (Saltsburg Road) in Bell Township;
- Seal coating will take place on Colonial Manor and Turner Valley roads and Carpenter Lane in North Huntingdon Township, Robertson Road in Sewickley Township, Plummer School Road in South Huntingdon Township and Mars Hill Road in Sewickley Township/Sutersville;
- Sign placement/review will take place on various routes throughout the county;
- Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced and work orders will be addressed on various state routes in the county.
All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. The website, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
PennDOT has a 24-hour toll free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).
