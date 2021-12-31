PennDOT Engineering District 12 — which serves Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties — opened bids for 32 projects in 2021 in the amount of $122 million.
In addition to those projects, construction was under way for multiple-year projects that were started in prior years, including Route 119 roadway reconstruction in Youngwood with a value of $24.2 million.
“I am pleased to highlight the continued progress that was made to our transportation system in the southwest region of the state. The improvements represent addressing the needs of the interstate, national highway, secondary, and local networks within our vital transportation system,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “It is critical to provide the funding needed to continue improving and maintaining the bridges and roadways in Pennsylvania.”
PennDOT officials noted that construction continues along Interstate 70 at the Yukon and Madison interchanges. The $93.1 million project started in 2020 and is scheduled for completion in fall 2022. This project consists of the reconstruction and widening of I-70, full reconstruction of the Yukon (exit 53) and Madison (exit 54) interchanges, replacement of four mainline I-70 bridges, one mainline culvert, a culvert at the Yukon eastbound on and off ramps and maintenance work on a structure on Route 3010.
Roadway damage from slides continue to be a challenge in southwest Pennsylvania, with more than 212 currently being monitored in the District 12. Slide repairs were completed at 11 locations district wide.
Bridges were also a large focus in 2021, as PennDOT crews replaced three bridges in each county within the district and performed high-priority maintenance repairs on many others. In Westmoreland County, a $3.1 million project involved bridge preservation activities, 3/8” thick epoxy-based surface treatment for bridge decks, deck repairs, replacement of neoprene compression and strip seals, on 18 bridge structures throughout the county.
These Westmoreland County projects were completed in 2021:
- Replacing nine existing traffic signals and upgrading an additional traffic signal at nine intersections along Route 981 and Ligonier streets in the City of Latrobe. The $3.4 million project was completed in August;
- Route 906 reconstruction project in the City of Monessen and Rostraver Township, consisting of reconstructing the existing four-lane concrete section with full depth asphalt and milling and resurfacing of the existing two-lane asphalt section. The project also included guide rail upgrades, signing/pavement marking upgrades, drainage upgrades, washout repairs, curb gutter, mountable curb replacement, installation of shoulders to replace the existing sidewalks. The traffic signal at the Charleroi/Monessen Bridge was removed, and a new flashing intersection beacon installed at the Route 906/Riverview Drive intersection. $9.2 million.
Work that is anticipated to begin or be bid next year includes:
- The Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project will upgrade the Route 981 corridor from the intersection with Route 819 in Mount Pleasant Township to the intersection with Route 30 in Unity Township. The first project extends from Route 819 to Norvelt, was bid in July 2021, and the contractor received notice to proceed in September. This section primarily follows Route 981 with some offline shifts to improve the roadway. Traffic and safety data figured heavily in determining the preferred intersection treatments, which will include three roundabouts.
- Route 51 Interchange located in Rostraver Township. The project involves widening and reconstruction of Interstate 70 along with reconstruction of the Route 51 Interchange (Exit 46) to eliminate the substandard cloverleaf interchange and replace it with a Diverging Diamond Interchange;
PennDOT added that maintenance crews working out of 30 stockpiles in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties completed a variety of maintenance activities. These activities included sealcoating 433 miles of roadway, paving 113 miles of roadway, shoulder cutting of 1,362 miles of roadway, line painting of 7,015 line miles of roadway, and spent over 19,463 hours performing litter pick up. Additionally, crews replaced and updated signs, performed mowing operations, slide repairs and pipe replacements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.