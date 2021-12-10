PennDOT invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for the Bridge Preservation project which includes 11 bridges located in Fayette, Greene and Westmoreland counties.
The scope of work for this project consists of deck joint replacement and other minor structure preservation work. Traffic will be maintained during construction.
The virtual plans display includes project information, anticipated design and construction schedules, and a location map. The virtual plans display can be accessed on the PennDOT website beginning Tuesday, Dec. 14. The comment period will be open through Thursday, Dec. 30.
To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12 click on the public meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Fayette, Greene or Westmoreland County box, and then choose the Expansion Dam Preservation Project 2022 tile.
The project is due to be let in February 2022. Work is expected to start in the spring of 2022 and be completed in November 2022.
Feedback and questions should be directed to PennDOT Project Manager James P. Wolfe, PE, at jameswolfe@pa.gov or 724-430-4420.
