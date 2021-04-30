Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County maintenance manager David Forkey announced the following tentative work plan for the week of May 3. All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Slide repairs and pipe replacements will take place on Route 4069 (Dutchman Run Road) in Lower Burrell.
Edge patch prep and bridge replacements will take place on Route 4053 (Kistler Road) in Washington Township.
Bridge maintenance will take place on Route 119 (Thatcher Road) in Fairfield Township.
Patching, litter pickup and sign replacement/review will take place on various routes in various townships.
Sweeping will take place on Route 51, Interstate 70 and Route 3013 (Vance Dei Cas Highway) in Rostraver Township.
Crack or joint sealing will take place on the following:
- Route 31 (Donegal Road) in Mount Pleasant Township;
- Route 31 (Summit Road) in Donegal Township;
- Route 66 Delmont Borough in Salem Township;
- Route 119 In Salem Township;
- Route 130 In Hempfield Township;
- Route 1022 (Crabtree Road) in Latrobe.
Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes throughout the county.
All work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite and relevant training.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
