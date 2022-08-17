The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view their webpage containing information on the Salina Bridge Project.
The Salina Bridge carries state Route 1060 over the Kiskiminetas River and Norfolk Southern Railway in Bell and Kiskiminetas townships, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties.
A story map produced for this project is one piece of the mitigation of adverse effects to the Salina Bridge, the Kier Fire Brick Factory, and the Pennsylvania Canal towpath.
Recognizing that the consideration of historic properties is a public benefit, PennDOT strives to educate the public about the historic resources as part of these mitigation efforts. This story map is part of those efforts. Check out the story map to learn more about this historic structure.
To access the webpage, please visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12 and click on the “Construction Projects and Roadwork” link, then select the “Salina Bridge Project” tile.
Those unable to access the information online may contact PennDOT Project Manager Troy Pritts, at tpritts@pa.gov or 724-415-2401.
