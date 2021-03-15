PennDOT District 12 announced single lane restrictions planned for Route 119 in Youngwood between the intersection of Hillis Street and the New Stanton Borough line. The restrictions will begin today, Monday, March 15 and will continue until August.
The restrictions will be long-term, in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will include 11-foot width restrictions. Crews will be working from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform the reconstruction of Route 119 (3rd and 4th Streets).
Utility contractors will continue to install new water lines, sewer lines, gas lines and electric lines in the north and southbound lanes on Route 119 between Hillis Street and Washington Avenue, and along Depot Street. Utility contractors will implement their own lane closures when needed.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
