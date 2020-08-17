Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 has announced lane restrictions on Route 3103 (Carbon Road/Stanton Street) in Greensburg.
The restrictions will be limited to the bridge which carries Route 3103 over Route 30. The closure will begin on Monday, Aug. 17 and will continue for several weeks. The restrictions will be in place daily 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform barrier and fence replacements as well as curb and sidewalk repairs. Motorists will see night time flagging to control traffic. Motorists should slow down when entering work areas.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
