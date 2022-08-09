The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for the bridge replacement project on Route 982 located in Derry Township.

The scope of work includes removal of the existing single span concrete slab bridge originally constructed in 1937 and replacing it with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert. The approach roadway will be reconstructed on both sides of the structure with a pavement mill/overlay.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.