UNIONTOWN – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for the bridge replacement project on state Route 711 located in Westmoreland County.

The scope of work includes the replacement of three structures in Westmoreland County and the preservation of one structure in Fayette County. It is anticipated that construction for these bridges will begin in the spring of 2023 and will be completed in November 2023.

