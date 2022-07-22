The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for the roadway reconstruction improvement project on Route 1030 (Roseytown Road) located in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County.

The scope of work includes reconstruction of eight hundred (800’) feet of pavement through tunnel, reconstruction of Berger Road (Township Road 961) intersection, replacing an existing culvert, roadway resurfacing, drainage improvements and other miscellaneous construction within the project limits.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh or Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/pittsburghpenndot.

