PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of a closure on Route 2043 (Darlington Road) between Route 2016 (Ridge Road) and Route 30 in Ligonier Township.

The closure will begin on Monday, July 25, at 7 a.m. and will continue through late August. A marked detour will be in place using Route 2043 (Darlington Road), Route 30, and Route 711. The closure will allow crews to replace a deteriorated metal pipe with an elliptical concrete pipe.

