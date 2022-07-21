PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of a closure on Route 2043 (Darlington Road) between Route 2016 (Ridge Road) and Route 30 in Ligonier Township.
The closure will begin on Monday, July 25, at 7 a.m. and will continue through late August. A marked detour will be in place using Route 2043 (Darlington Road), Route 30, and Route 711. The closure will allow crews to replace a deteriorated metal pipe with an elliptical concrete pipe.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.
