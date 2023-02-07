UNIONTOWN – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 12-0 announced the second Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project (LVTIP) has advanced to the final design phase of project development.

State Route 981, Section Y10 (Bingham Road to Arnold Palmer Regional Airport) is the northernmost of three project sections of the Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project.

