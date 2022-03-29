Call it tradition and a homecoming.
The Penn-Trafford Drama Guild, celebrating 50 years on stage, hopes folks with connections to PT will come on home during the guild’s spring 2022 production of “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Retired teachers, administrators, secretaries, school nurses and staff are invited to a special reception prior to the Saturday, April 9, performance. The reception, which includes a tour of PT’s updated facilities, begins at 5 p.m.
Participants will be among the first to view the “History of the Penn-Trafford Drama Guild” display in the PT Performing Arts Center lobby. The display showcases decades of theater at Penn Trafford.
Everyone who registers will receive a discount on a ticket purchase for the April 9 performance, which begins at 7:30 p.m. To register, email Jen Haberberger, Drama Guild faculty sponsor, at haberbergerj@penntrafford.org.
The Drama Guild is also looking to recognize past Drama Guild performers, as well as former PT Prom Kings and Queens, during the run of “Fiddler.” Anyone with connections to the Drama Guild or prom royalty is encouraged to reach out to Haberberger if you’re planning to see “Fiddler.”
“We’re excited to celebrate all of our PT stars, past and present,” Haberberger said. “We have such a rich tradition and so many people have been an integral part of that.”
“Fiddler on the Roof,” the beloved story of a small, tradition-steeped town in 1905 Russia, will run for two weekends at The Penn-Trafford Performing Arts Center. Performances are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays, April 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m.; with Sunday matinees April 3 and April 10 at 3 p.m.
Tickets are available online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/60379.
Tickets are $15 for adults; $12 for students, children, seniors and military personnel/veterans. All tickets are reserved seating.
Based on Sholom Aleichem’s “Tevye and his Daughters,” “Fiddler on the Roof” is set in Anatevka, Russia, a small town where Jews and Russians live in delicate balance. During the course of the show, the time-honored traditions of Anatevka are embraced and challenged by Tevye (played by Penn-Trafford senior Nick Freilino), his wife Golde (played by junior Phelan Newman), and their vibrant community as they witness Tevye’s and Golde’s daughters — Tzeitel (double-cast featuring seniors Leah Kazmarkiewicz and Cameron Powell); , Hodel (seniors Maura Coiner and Becca Mills) and Chava (seniors Ella Coy and Paige Currie) — grow up and fall in love in a time of extraordinary change.
The Penn-Trafford production is directed by Tom Bekavac, with assistant director Alyssa Curran, choreography by Felicia Freger and musical/vocal direction by Beverly Rubright.
Bekavac says the choice of “Fiddler” was a perfect match for Penn-Trafford this year.
“This historical, iconic, award-winning Broadway show is a perfect opportunity for the students to learn and bring to life one of the great musicals of any era,” Bekavac said. “The rich tradition of ‘Fiddler,’ combined with the 50th anniversary of Penn-Trafford High School and the Drama Guild’s traditions, made this an obvious choice.”
After its premier in 1964, “Fiddler” became the longest-running Broadway musical in history, a title it maintained for almost 10 years. It is a story that captures the essential human longings for love, community, success, freedom, family, and meaning. Fiddler features such iconic songs as “Sunrise, Sunset,” the boisterous “If I Were a Rich Man” and the classic “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.”
For more information about the show or about theater at Penn-Trafford, visit https://pthsdramaguild.com.
