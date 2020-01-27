A Penn-Trafford High School baseball standout who had planned to continue his athletic career at Seton Hill University died Saturday as a result of injuries he suffered in a Penn Township crash.
Maclean Peter “Mac” Maund, 18, of Harrison City died at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, where he had been taken for treatment, according to his obituary.
Maund was a 2019 Penn-Trafford graduate and was a freshman at Seton Hill University majoring in business administration.
“Maclean was a member of the Seton Hill University baseball team and was looking forward to his first season of play as a pitcher and first baseman with the Griffins this spring,” university spokeswoman Jennifer Reeger said in a statement Sunday. “Seton Hill extends its deepest condolences to Maclean’s family, friends and teammates, and we hold them in our continued prayers.”
A moment of silence for Maund was also observed at the university’s “Shootout at Seton Hill” high school basketball showcase Sunday night.
Penn-Trafford also issued a statement following Maund’s death.
“Our Warrior family, and in particular, Mac’s family, will need extra prayers of support and healing as we all deal with this tragedy,” the statement read.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, which shut down Route 130 for more than four hours Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:20 p.m. near Hungry Hank’s Pizzeria. Police said Maund was driving west on Route 130 when his vehicle ended up sideways in the opposite lane, where it was struck by a pickup truck. The driver of the truck was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.
The John V. Graziano Funeral Home in Jeannette is handling funeral arrangements.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Barbara’s Church in Harrison City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Maund’s name to CORE, Center for Organ Recovery and Education, 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.
