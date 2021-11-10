Police arrested a man with a history of violence and mental health issues Tuesday in the stabbing deaths of his father and aunt in Penn Township.
Authorities identified the man as 41-year-old Neal Hubish and the deceased as Arthur Hubish, his father, and Maria Puskarich, his aunt. Both victims were in their 70s.
According to police, officers responded to a home on Burrell Hill Road, near Route 130, for a domestic disturbance call around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said they were met by Neal Hubish in the front yard, who said he had been awoken by arguing and then he found both of them lying on the ground in the house.
Arthur Hubish was pronounced dead at the scene, while Puskarich died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, according to police.
The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office released a statement that it was apparent almost immediately that Neal Hubish had something to do with his family member’s deaths.
“The fact that there were only three people in the home at the time, and it didn’t appear that there was any type of a robbery or a home invasion, I think was the first indication that the deaths resulted from the person who was still alive, Neal Hubish,” said Peck.
He added that in his statement to police, Neal Hubish indicated that he was the person who killed his aunt and father.
The official cause of death hasn’t been determined, but Peck said both victims had knife wounds, and signs of blunt-force trauma.
Neal Hubish is being held without bail in the Westmoreland County Prison. He faces a preliminary hearing on Nov. 23, according to court records.
Over the past five years, Neal Hubish has been charged in several criminal cases, many of them included violence against family members. In 2018, he was sentenced to serve two years in jail for an incident in February 2016 when he was charged for keeping his mother captive in her home for a day after she had picked him up from jail following his parole after three other convictions. A year later he was arrested for a reported assault on his father.
