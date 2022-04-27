Even though it is starting to feel like winter again, the Westmoreland County Penn State Master Gardeners are hosting their annual plant sale 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Donohoe Center in Hempfield Township.
Mandy Smith, Master Gardener coordinator in Westmoreland County, has worked diligently with the Penn State Master Gardeners in making this annual event happen again.
“By sourcing plants from local and regional nurseries, we support our local nursery folks and provide the best plants possible at very reasonable prices,” Smith said.
With countless hours of help, the Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County ready plants for the sale. These volunteers can assist in deciding “right plant, right place,” help diagnose garden problems that residents may be encountering, and how to support our native bird and insect population.
With staggering declines in numbers, home gardens can provide a vital source of food and shelter for this web of interconnected life. The Master Gardeners in place May 7 can provide direction on how residents may help in their own garden.
The sale will feature herbs, perennial plants for shade or sunny locations, annual flowers and hanging baskets, and ornamental shrubs and vegetables for your garden. A variety of native plants, shrubs and trees will be available as well. These plants have evolved in our area, are well-suited for the local climate changes we have experienced and are much-needed resources for our insects and birds.
Sale proceeds are used to further gardening education for Westmoreland County residents and for the care of Master Gardener demonstration gardens located in Hempfield Township, Ligonier and Latrobe. These gardens are free and accessible to the visiting public and provide plant inspiration for the home gardener.
