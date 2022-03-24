Penn State Extension Garden Hotline kicks off April 1

The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County will launch their annual Garden Hotline on Friday, April 1, and will continue throughout the growing season until Oct. 31.
The hotline is staffed by Master Gardener volunteers who will be able to answer gardening questions by email or by phone.
“Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, some 20 million new gardeners have ‘taken root’ in the United States,” said Mandy Smith, Penn State Extension Master Gardener coordinator. “Westmoreland County Garden Hotline volunteers certainly saw an increase in the number of questions from first-time gardeners last year, and it’s a trend we expect will continue with the 2022 growing season.”
In 2021, volunteers answered 542 questions coming from home gardeners ranging from how to start a vegetable garden for the first time to diagnosing problems with home lawns, trees and shrubs. Their advice is always scientifically based.
Some of the top questions reflected the growing infestation of Hemlock Woolly Adelgid in the Westmoreland County area, which is expected to continue to be a concern in the coming months. Hotline volunteers can help concerned homeowners identify the problem and recommend various treatment options. Another area of frustration for local gardeners has been the emergence of Asian Jumping Worms, an invasive species introduced from Asia, most likely through potted soil or landscape material.
The Garden Hotline is a free service offered through Penn State Extension to help Westmoreland County residents with gardening questions and concerns. Master Gardeners can answer questions on a variety of topics including how to conduct a soil test; growing vegetables, fruits, ornamentals and turf grass; plant identification; pruning; insect and disease problems; and wildlife.
Email questions to WestmorelandMG@psu.edu including your contact information with name, email address, telephone number, address and county. If concerned about a specific plant disease or insect, attach digital photos in the email. With a close-up photo, it is helpful to include a ruler or coin so the size of the insect, disease or plant can be determined.
Gardeners can also call the Garden Hotline at 724-858-4045 and leave a message with name, telephone number and their question.
Meanwhile, the Master Gardeners are planning a return to in-person gardening events this year.
Home gardeners will have the opportunity to meet Master Gardeners in person at their annual Plant Sale, which will return after a two-year hiatus from the COVID pandemic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Donohoe Center in Greensburg. This annual event is held the Saturday before Mother’s Day.
The sale will feature an extensive variety of vegetable and herb plants, sun and shade perennials, annuals, hanging baskets and native plants. Master Gardeners staffing each area can answers questions about plant selection and how to grow various plants.
Flowering Tree and Shrub Walks led by Master Gardeners will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the Ligonier Country Market demonstration gardens, and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 4, at the Donohoe Center demonstration gardens. Registration is required.
An open house will be held for the public later this summer when the Donohoe Center demonstration gardens are in peak bloom.
To stay connected with Westmoreland County gardening activities, visit the Penn State Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County Facebook Page or visit extension.psu.edu/Westmoreland-County.
