State police arrested a man and woman from Penn Run following a traffic stop on routes 22 and 403 in Wheatfield Township and a subsequent search of their Pine Township home led to police finding quantities of drugs, firearms and cash.
Eldon A. Sajko, 51, and Amy L. Cramer, 31, were jailed in lieu of $50,000 bond after an arraignment March 2 before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch.
The couple was charged with possession with intent to deliver and related crimes after troopers seized a “large amount of narcotics, three firearms and bulk U.S. currency,” according to state police at Indiana.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said a member of the Indiana Patrol Unit noticed equipment violations and stopped a turquoise 2001 Dodge Ram pick-up truck driven by Sajko at 6:29 p.m. March 1.
Greenfield said the trooper observed indicators of drug activity and obtained permission for a search of the vehicle. That first turned up three syringes and a baggie containing suspected crystal methamphetamine behind the driver’s seat.
Then a fanny pack was found beside the air filter in the engine compartment, containing approximately 65 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 250 stamp bags, pills, suspected powder cocaine and a scale with suspected drug residue.
Greenfield said Sajko then was transported to state police barracks in White Township, where he was processed and interviewed. After that he was lodged in the Indiana County Jail to await his preliminary arraignment.
Meanwhile, at about 8:30 p.m. March 1, troopers converged on Sajko and Cramer’s residence, 13993 Route 422 East in the Penn Run area of Pine Township, where they were met by Cramer and obtained consent to search the home. State police said the search turned up three rifles, approximately 2 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine, approximately $10,000 in currency and other contraband.
Greenfield said Cramer then was placed under arrest. According to court records, Welch scheduled preliminary hearings for the pair for March 15.
