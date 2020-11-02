President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign will make another stop in the Latrobe area ahead of Tuesday’s general election as Vice President Mike Pence is set to deliver remarks today, Nov. 2, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
The event, being billed by Trump’s campaign staff as a “Make America Great Again! Victory Rally” is one of two stops for Pence in Pennsylvania on Monday. He is also slated to speak at a rally at 2 p.m. at Erie International Airport.
It’s the second time in a little more than two months that Arnold Palmer Regional Airport has played host to a Trump campaign rally. The president came to the airport on Sept. 3 to address thousands of his supporters.
According to the Trump campaign’s announcement of today’s rally, “President Trump and Vice President Pence promise to deliver four more years of prosperity, safety and security to the people of Pennsylvania through their America First agenda. In contrast, Joe Biden would destroy the state’s economic recovery through a $4 trillion tax hike and his version of the Green New Deal.”
Gates opened at 9:30 a.m. for the event and closed at 11 a.m.
According to the event announcement, all attendees will be given a temperature check and provided with hand sanitizer and masks, which they are instructed to wear.
Both Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden have focused on Westmoreland County in the months leading up to Election Day. Biden made a trio of stops, including one in downtown Latrobe on Sept. 30, as part of his “Build Back Better Express” train tour.
The New York Times highlighted Westmoreland County as one of “20 Counties in Battleground States That Could Shape the Race” for president.
Trump in 2016 won the the county by a landslide with 116,522 votes to 59,669 for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, a nearly 2-to-1 margin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.