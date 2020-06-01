An Indiana County woman was killed Saturday after she was struck by a pickup truck while walking along Route 259 in Brush Valley Township.
Careen Mae Jones, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene by Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. at 10:35 p.m.
According to the coroner’s report, Jones was walking on the roadway near her home around 10:09 p.m. when she was struck by a red 2012 Chevrolet Silverado traveling south on Route 259.
State police at Indiana are investigating the crash, which occurred near Wagner Drive, and indicated a 19-year-old Seward man was driving the vehicle involved in the crash.
The Ghost Town Trail crosses Route 259 near where the crash occurred, and the trail’s Heshbon Trailhead is nearby.
Overman said cause and manner of death are pending investigation. An autopsy was schedule for Sunday, May 31. No funeral home had been determined as of the release of the coroner’s report.
