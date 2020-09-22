A Hempfield Township man was killed Saturday afternoon when he was struck by a Norfolk Southern train, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Bryson K. Braun, 28, was walking along train tracks on the Norfolk Southern Railway No. 2 Main Track in Hempfield Township around 4:44 p.m. Saturday when a westbound train approached. The conductor and engineer of the locomotive saw Braun, initiated the train’s brakes and sounded the horn.
According to the coroner’s report, Braun stumbled and was unable to get off the tracks before being struck by the train.
Braun was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple blunt force injuries by deputy coroner Steven M. Grabiak at 5:45 p.m. Manner of death is pending further investigation. Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks. Norfolk Southern Railway Police also investigated.
A funeral home has not been chosen at this time, according to the coroner’s report.
