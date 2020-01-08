A Latrobe man was injured after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening, according to Latrobe police.
Steven Fleischer, 62, was transported to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital after he was struck at the intersection of Main Street and Truman Avenue just after 6 p.m., Latrobe Police Community Service Officer Beth Straka said. He was then transported by medical helicopter to an unspecified Pittsburgh-area hospital for further treatment.
The vehicle’s driver, Bernard Benson of Latrobe, allegedly told police he didn’t see Fleischer before the crash.
