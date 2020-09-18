State police at Greensburg report a Uniontown woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle while walking in New Stanton last week.
According to police, Susan Clawson, 44, was walking near a roundabout at the intersection of Bair Boulevard and Rachel Drive in New Stanton around 1 a.m. Sept. 10, when the fatal crash occurred.
Police said a 40-year-old Uniontown man drove in reverse in a vehicle that had become stuck on the inside curb of the roundabout in an earlier crash, striking Clawson as the vehicle backed up across the roundabout lane, struck a yield sign and slid to a stop on an embankment. The driver was taken into custody for DUI, according to police. Clawson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
