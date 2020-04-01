State police in Greensburg are working to identify a motorist who struck and killed a pedestrian Tuesday morning in East Huntingdon Township and then fled the scene.
State police and the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office were called to a home along Mount Pleasant Connellsville Road around 7 a.m. Tuesday after a woman noticed someone laying in the yard near the road.
Robert P. Sheele, 64, of East Huntingdon Township was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:25 a.m.
Deputy coroner Sean R. Hribal reported Sheele died of blunt force trauma to the head and torso as a result of being struck by a vehicle.
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home of Mount Pleasant will be in charge of arrangements.
“We don’t know who did it, but we’re asking anyone who may know something to call us. We believe it happened between 6 and 7 a.m. and the driver fled south,” Tpr. Stephen Limani said.
Police believe Sheele, who was wearing an orange jacket, dark pants and appeared to be carrying a flashlight, was walking along the Coal and Coke Trail in the area and was crossing the road when he was struck, Limani said. Anyone with information should contact state police at 724-832-3288.
