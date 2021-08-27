A local couple was at a pool in Florida when the wife saw a familiar face on the poolside television.
The program was “What’s My Line?” and it had a celebrity panel guessing someone’s occupation.
“I know her,” the woman said. “She’s a waitress at Carbone’s.”
Well, the guest was, but that’s not the reason that she was on the show.
She was Natalie Carbone Mangini who, yes, had worked at the family restaurant in Crabtree since she was 10 years old. But her claim to fame was that she was involved with the development of the USS Nautilus, the world’s first nuclear submarine.
When the couple returned from their vacation, the woman told Mangini, “When I found out that you are a nuclear scientist, I almost drowned. Why didn’t you ever say so?”
Decades later, Mangini joked, “What was I supposed to say? Hello, I’m Natalie and I’ll take your order and I’m a nuclear scientist? Maybe they’d be afraid that I’d serve them radioactive stuff.”
Mangini is 93, she’s sharp, she’s funny and at 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, she’ll be on “PCN Profiles” on the Pennsylvania Cable Network. The segment will highlight what she calls her “four different lives” as a restaurateur, a mother, part of the family’s oil company business, and her most unusual job as a nuclear scientist.
Mangini was a curious child who loved learning and she loved books and reading. She still does.
“If I don’t have anything to read, I’ll read a cereal box,” she said.
Her parents Natale and Mary Carbone founded Carbone’s Restaurant 1938, and she started working there when she was 10. That was the same age that she received the gift of a chemistry set that back then had stuff that could be dangerous, like even blow up things.
She became hooked on science. That interest led her to Seton Hill College (now university) where she graduated in 1949 with a degree in chemistry. She took additional classes at Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon University) in Pittsburgh.
And all the while, she worked at the restaurant when she was home.
Mangini was employed by Westinghouse when she heard about job openings at Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory in West Mifflin, a government owned research and development facility for the U.S. Navy. She sent her application and when a man came out for her in the waiting room, he was surprised that she was a woman.
She was interviewed and offered a position that she didn’t want. Several days later, she was offered the job that she did want and became the first female scientist at the plant.
One of her projects was to develop a procedure to detect radioactive contaminants in the water that cooled the nuclear reactor on the new USS Nautilus.
“They wanted me to make it easy enough that it could be performed by a monkey,” Mangini said. “They wanted it to be so easy that they couldn’t make a mistake.”
She couldn’t go on the submarine’s first dive because the commander said that there were no accommodations for a woman aboard ship.
“I didn’t even worry about that,” she said. “I thought that if that’s their rule, that’s their rule.”
She married Vince Mangini in 1957. She stopped working in the lab when she was pregnant, for fear of harming her baby’s health and development. She worked outside the lab until she was six months along, then resigned.
Vanessa (Hopper) was born in 1960. Then came Natalie (Stefanick), Vincent and Melissa (Orlosky).
Mangini juggled motherhood with office work for her husband’s heating oil business. He passed away in 1990. She remained involved in the family’s restaurant that was run by daughter Natalie and son Vince, and was there until it closed in 2018.
There were many awards over the years, and interviews for television, newspapers and magazines. About 15 years ago, she conceived the idea of an annual pasta bridge competition where high school students build bridges out of uncooked spaghetti. That requires engineering and designs to create enough strength to hold up weights without collapsing. There’s also an award for the most attractive bridge.
“It was something that we wanted to do to get kids interested in science,” she said.
Mangini will talk about these and other things during the taped interview. She has photos and other memories to share, too.
“It was a good life,” she said, “and it still is.”
