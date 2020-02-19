The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) is now accepting applications for grants to fund programs that discourage and reduce underage and dangerous drinking and promote a message of responsible alcohol consumption by those of legal drinking age.
Eligible grant applicants include Pennsylvania school districts and institutions of higher education (including technical, trade and post-secondary establishments), community organizations, municipal police departments, municipal officials/representatives and nonprofit and for-profit organizations.
The deadline to apply for grants is noon Friday, March 20. The grant application link and guidelines for submission are available on the grants page of the PLCB website.
The grant cycle is for two years, from July 2020 through June 2022. Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis with a maximum award of $20,000 per year and cumulative award of no more than $40,000 per two-year grant cycle, per eligible applicant. Applications will be evaluated by the PLCB’s Bureau of Alcohol Education, with awards made subject to availability of funds.
The PLCB has awarded nearly $15 million in alcohol education grants since inception of the grants program in 1999. Examples of funded initiatives include increased underage police patrols and enhanced law enforcement initiatives, MADD’s Power of Parents campaigns, college alcohol assessment surveys and peer education and training programs.
Grant applications are limited to one per organization, school, municipality or institution of higher education.
In addition to the provision of millions of dollars in alcohol education grants to communities, educational institutions, and law enforcement agencies, the PLCB works to educate the public about the dangers of underage and dangerous drinking through a variety of other avenues, including a poster contest for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, a free annual alcohol educational conference, a prevention campaign – Know When. Know How. – targeted to underage drinking, the creation and distribution of a wide range of educational materials and training and technical assistance for organizations working to address the issues related to irresponsible consumption.
The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling nearly $18.5 billion since the agency’s inception – are returned to Pennsylvania’s General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania’s schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services.
The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.