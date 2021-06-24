Paving in Latrobe resumed Wednesday evening and the work will result in the partial closure of several downtown streets, police announced. Police said Main to Depot streets from the point of Alexandria Street will be restricted to one lane while work is being done. Additionally, Alexandria and Ligonier streets from Main to Depot streets will be closed to all traffic during this time, police said.
There will be no available parking in any of the paving areas, police noted, adding that vehicles that ignore the “No Parking” meter bags will be towed.
