Spring is in the air, which means it’s time for the Unity Township supervisors to hand out contracts for paving programs, supplies, equipment rental and maintenance of playgrounds and township grounds.

Supervisors approved a contract of $153,978 to Derry Construction, as the apparent low bidder, for the 2023 CDBG Paving Program for Whitney during the supervisors’ board meeting last week. The supervisors tabled a decision on the township paving program while they have a chance to review the bids.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

