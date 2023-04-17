Spring is in the air, which means it’s time for the Unity Township supervisors to hand out contracts for paving programs, supplies, equipment rental and maintenance of playgrounds and township grounds.
Supervisors approved a contract of $153,978 to Derry Construction, as the apparent low bidder, for the 2023 CDBG Paving Program for Whitney during the supervisors’ board meeting last week. The supervisors tabled a decision on the township paving program while they have a chance to review the bids.
In addition, the supervisors also awarded contracts to Bullskin Stone & Lime, the apparent low bidder for aggregate; Pleasant Unity Supply, the apparent low bidder for both PVC and smooth plastic pipe, and basins, grates and inlets.
The township awarded contracts for various equipment rental to the two bidders, Donegal Construction and Derry Construction as the items Donegal bid on were the only items Derry didn’t.
The supervisors offered a contract to Westmoreland Landscapes LLC for maintenance at Whitney Honor Roll, St. Vincent Shaft Memorial and the Marguerite and Pleasant Unity playgrounds.
Bids were opened April 11.
In other business, the supervisors approved the following subdivision simple final plans:
- Shawley, 1.913 acres, American Legion Road and Murray Avenue;
- Clark, .90 acres, 1693 and 1903 Route 130, Greensburg;
- Swezey, 2.8541 acres, Latrobe-Crabtree Road, and
- Smith, 7.416 acres, 146 Pauline Drive And 1423 Old Route 981 (Liberty Lane), Latrobe (Unity Township).
Supervisors also approved a revision to Foxfield Knoll Common Space-F Lot Line Simple Final, the Ridilla-Donahue Plan Simple Final for 219 American Legion Road, and Murray Avenue (4.67 acres) to create a vacant lot for a single family home site.
The supervisors also reapproved a site plan for Paradyne Products, because the 90-day limit will be elapsing. The plan at 4928 Pleasant Unity Road is to construct a 48x120-foot storage building.
In addition, Supervisor John Mylant wanted to remind residents spring also means more people with be out and about in the township.
“In your travels, be cognizant of residents walking in housing plans and obey all traffic signs in your daily travels,” he said.
