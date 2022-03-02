Marie Patterson, a freshman at Greater Latrobe Senior High School in Unity Township, was named Paul Lizza VFW Post 3414’s first-place winner and recipient of the $100 scholarship award in the 2021 Voice of Democracy Scholarship program. Post 3414 and its Auxiliary sponsored the local competition.
“The Voice of Democracy competition provides high school students with the opportunity to speak out on freedom and democracy,” said Post 3414 Voice of Democracy Chairman Todd Simpson. “The program has been popular and successful since its beginning in 1947, and we’re proud to keep offering it to America’s young people.”
The Voice of Democracy Scholarship program is a worldwide audio-essay competition that requires entrants to write and record a three-to-five-minute essay on a patriotic-based theme. “America: Where do we go from here?” was this year’s theme.
Patterson’s audio-essay advanced to the district level competition, where she earned the third-place prize. Over 500 Pennsylvania students participated in the competition this year. 54 finalists worldwide will travel to Washington, D.C., and compete at the national level for the first-place prize of a $30,000 college scholarship.
In addition to Patterson, Greater Latrobe freshmen Kira Florek and Violet Deist earned second and third place, respectively.
The VFW also sponsors the Patriot’s Pen essay competition for students in grades 6-8. Post 3414 and its Auxiliary awarded first place and a $100 prize to Karlee Clark. Brynn Zangaro and Anaya Drown earned second place and third place, respectively. The Patriot’s Pen essay theme this year was “How Can I Be A Good American?”
The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) started the Voice of Democracy Scholarship program in 1947. The VFW became a national sponsor in the late 1950s and assumed sole responsibility for the program in 1961. The competition was created to provide students in grades 9-12 the opportunity to express themselves in regard to democratic ideas and principles. Around 40,000 students participate in the competition each year and VFW awards more than $2.1 million in scholarships every year.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans’ organization. Founded in 1899 and chartered by Congress in 1936, the VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With nearly 1.7 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in nearly 6,400 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans’ service organization is proud to proclaim “No one does more for veterans” than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans’ service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. For more information or to join, visit the website at www.vfw.org.
