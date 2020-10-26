Tickets are available now for a raffle to win a handmade patriotic quilt, with proceeds benefitting the Latrobe 4th of July Celebration.
Tickets can be purchased — six tickets for $5 — at Blackout Tinting, 5797 Route 981 in Unity Township, or by calling 724-552-9172 or 724-454-1407.
The winning ticket for the quilt, crafted by Dawna Bates, will be drawn on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, by a local veteran.
