Volunteers will be placing more than 7,000 flags at a new memorial in Somerset County to represent those who fought and died in the global war on terror.
The Patriot Park Foundation will be placing those flags today at the site along Route 30 in Stonycreek, just west of the Flight 93 National Memorial entrance.
Last month, ground was broken for the Patriot Park Global War on Terrorism Memorial in the shadow of the spot where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field on Sept. 11, 2001, after being hijacked by terrorists.
Although fundraising for the site is ongoing, organizers are kicking off the initial phase and intend for it to be completed in time for the 20th anniversary of the crash next month.
That phase includes parking, access road to the site and the flags. As more money is raised, organizers plan to honor the men and women in the military who continue the battle that began in the skies over Somerset County that day with a new memorial park.
The organized park is expected to take several million dollars to complete.
The 40 passengers and crew aboard the flight became the first casualties in the war on terror when they seized control of the plane from the terrorists and crashed it into the ground rather than have it hit its intended target — just a few miles away from where organizers plan to honor the fallen.
The hijacked plane was part of a coordinated plan in which multiple planes would crash into high profile targets. On that day, two planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City and one into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Officials believe the hijackers of Flight 93 planned on hitting either the Capitol or the White House in Washington D.C.
Several events are being planned in early September at the new memorial, including the Remembering Our Fallen Tribute Towers, a traveling memorial, which will be on-site Sept. 2-6. The Global War on Terrorism History Project, a nonprofit traveling display, will be there with an educational exhibit.
Also, a dedication ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 3 to officially open the site to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.