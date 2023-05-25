Nearly 300 freshmen from the Greater Latrobe School District will be touring the streets of downtown Latrobe Friday.
But instead of grabbing a bite to eat or getting some shopping done, the students will be on the hunt for opportunity and a stronger connection to the place they call home.
The student field trip is a community service project established by the Leadership Greater Latrobe program. The program is offered by the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The project aims to showcase downtown business and entertainment opportunities while highlighting the city’s rich history. Each student will be provided a passport booklet that will guide them throughout their trip and provide additional information on the places they visit.
The students will gather at Legion-Keener Park Friday morning, passports in hand, before heading out in groups.
Briana Tomack, president of the Chamber, said introducing the students to all Latrobe has to offer is a good way for them to “feel a connection” to the city and region at large.
“Many of them may think there are no jobs or nothing to do here,” Tomack said. “But it’s our job to show them what we have here.”
Students will be broken up into groups based on their career interests and will visit local businesses and organizations related to those industries. Along with learning about future employment opportunities, students will find more information about local internships and volunteer positions with some companies.
The Bulletin is one of the many partners for the field trip and will be a stop for some students Friday. The visit will allow students to get an inside look at a publishing company and news outlet right in their backyard.
“The Latrobe Bulletin is proud to be a part of this inaugural freshman field trip,” said David Cuddihy, the Bulletin and the Ligonier Echo publisher. “We take our role as a pillar of the community seriously and look forward to sharing some of what we all love about this business with the students.”
The inaugural Leadership Greater Latrobe class members, like Michael Tusay, the Latrobe Art Center executive director, have spent the past eight months learning different leadership styles while working to make this field trip experience a reality.
“The community service project encouraged us to find the leader within us,” Tusay said. “There were a lot of moving parts. We had to work with the different companies and each other, which encouraged us to use different skills.”
As with the lessons learned putting the project together, Tusay learned a lot about just how complex the science of leadership can be.
“It’s very complex, and there is not just one definition of leadership,” Tusay said.
Tomack said members of the leadership program spend eight days over nine months listening to lecturers and guest speakers from a wide variety of industries. Leadership lessons are taught by trainers certified in the Maxwell Leadership program.
Members in the Chamber’s program are young leaders throughout a wide range of workforce backgrounds, Tomack said.
Those interested in the program may also be eligible to receive reimbursement through WEDnetPA, which is run by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
In order to provide an opportunity to really get to know downtown Latrobe, Tusay and his fellow team members worked alongside Jessica Yetter, GLSD’s career pathways coordinator.
For Yetter, the freshmen field trip is a solution to conversations area groups like the GLLV Chamber, and others have had for years – how to bring more people to downtown Latrobe?
“For some of these students, if you didn’t grow up (in the downtown area), you might not know or realize these places exist,” Yetter said. “We want to expose them to the possibilities that could impact their future plans.”
After the tour downtown, students will be treated to pizza and banana splits provided by DiSalvo’s Station Restaurant and Valley Dairy.
Yetter said this year’s trip, which has been called “A Tour of the Neighborhood,” will be the test run but hopes to see it become an annual thing.
Tusay, who has worked with GLSD through the art center in the past, said there is a mindset of getting the youth more involved with opportunities in Latrobe.
“There’s definitely a yearning here to connect businesses with the school district and St. Vincent College and (Westmoreland County Community College),” Tusay said.
Tomack said local leaders interested in the Leadership Greater Latrobe program may reach out to the GLLV Chamber or visit its website at latrobelaurelvalley.org.
