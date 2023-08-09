Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.

Officials announced Tuesday at the monthly meeting of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority that not only are Spirit Airlines passenger numbers approaching the 3 million mark, but that the airport’s charter flights are also making notable improvements.

Gabe Monzo, executive director of the authority, reported that inbound and outbound passenger totals reached their highest point of the year – totaling 16,472 in July – and forecasts indicate, if current trends continue, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport will notch its 3 millionth passenger some time in September.

