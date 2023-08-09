Officials announced Tuesday at the monthly meeting of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority that not only are Spirit Airlines passenger numbers approaching the 3 million mark, but that the airport’s charter flights are also making notable improvements.
Gabe Monzo, executive director of the authority, reported that inbound and outbound passenger totals reached their highest point of the year – totaling 16,472 in July – and forecasts indicate, if current trends continue, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport will notch its 3 millionth passenger some time in September.
“While these are by no means the record-breaking totals we have seen in past years, which positioned us to reach 3 million, the upward trends we are currently seeing is certainly encouraging,” Monzo said.
While many have been fixated on what the impending impact the proposed Jet Blue-Spirit Airlines merger will or won’t have on airport operations, airport officials are focusing on the present situation, which seems bright.
Percentage-wise, Spirit’s Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, flights are running at 90% capacity outbound and 88% inbound last month, which is “unheard” of in aviation right now.
When it comes to the Myrtle Beach route, Monzo said the airport generates its own business.
In return, Spirit has rewarded the airport by extending the service, which originally was only guaranteed to August, through the entire way to November. That’s music to many regular passengers’ ears as many locals flock to Myrtle Beach for late summer and early fall vacations.
However, Monzo said it’s not just about numbers; service matters, too.
Charter flights with Sun Country Airlines, coordinated by Preferred Casino Tours, are also receiving more and more attention. Sun Country currently offers six flights to Mississippi and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Monzo said he would love to see them add some additional cities in the future.
Michelle Miller, station manager at the airport, who attended the meeting, reported that Preferred Casino officials are so happy with them, “that they want a picture of us for their office wall.”
Miller said the staff they have in place “have the system down for check-in process, which is not computerized, and yet they work it seamlessly and smoothly. The ramp team does an amazing job, as well. And these are full flights that have at least double the number of bags and smaller cargo bins than Spirit does.”
“The entire team works very hard to get these flights out on time, safely.”
Because of the staff in place, Monzo said whether it’s charter flights or Spirit, or some other commercial airline, the airport is primed to handle what comes next.
“We are in a great position,” said Monzo, citing the fact that any airline that comes into Latrobe (Unity Township) will have a talented and hard-working staff already in place.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
