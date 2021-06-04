More than 31,500 passengers passed through the terminal at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in May — at total not topped in five years.
The last time passenger numbers surpassed 30,000 was in 2015, some five years after Spirit started flying out of the Unity Township airport in February 2011.
Tipping a hat to the obvious, Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo acknowledged that the decline of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic played role in the spike in passenger numbers.
“Of course people are eager to get back out into the world and travel,” Monzo said, noting that Spirit is largely a leisure travel airline that take local passengers to vacation destinations.”
Spirit currently flies from the Latrobe area to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida.
“But I think there is much more to it than that,” Monzo said, listing a number projects and plans that the airport in Unity Township has undertaken and completed over that past few years that have positioned it to succeed in the rebounding economy.
“There have been major infrastructure improvements,” he explained, citing the addition of a second passenger loading bridge, the expansion and enhancement of the secure passenger holding area, parking areas and the completion on an $18-million widening and strengthening of the airport’s runway.
“Enhancing the safety of the airport is critical, but we have also improved in our collaboration with Spirit I truly believe that the way we do business here is paying dividends,” Monzo added.
May’s total of 30,589 inbound and outbound passengers clearly tops the total posted last May, which was only 1,992 in the heart of the pandemic. But it’s also well over the totals of previous non-pandemic years in the mid- to upper- 20,000 range.
“We appreciate that people choose our airport, and we will continue to strive to make it as great as it can be,” Monzo said.
For more information, visit www.palmerairport.com.
