A passenger was seriously injured and the driver arrested after a pickup truck crashed into a home on West Owens Avenue in Derry Borough Thursday night.
According to first responders, the passenger, who was eventually identified as Marty Foreman, 46, of Robinson, was flown by medical helicopter to a trauma center in Monroeville with serious injuries after the crash, which occurred at 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
The driver, Michael J. Donahue, 38, of Marion Center, Indiana County, was taken into custody by police after witnesses reported Donahue attempted to “walk away” after he was pulled out of the wreckage of his Ford F-150, but firefighters who had responded to the scene “called him back,” according to court documents.
In addition to the house, owned by Elmer and Rhonda Derry, witnesses reported that the pickup truck also struck a 2014 Jeep Cherokee parked along the street and owned by a neighbor. That SUV was reportedly totaled.
The residents of that street told investigators that crashes are common as speeding southbound motorists, not familiar with the area, fail to realize that they must make a sharp left to stay on Route 217 and cross Norfolk Southern Rail tracks via the Derry Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Trooper Nate Ellwood wrote in court documents that Donahue suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene. Ellwood, reportedly, smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech, and had trouble standing after the crash.
Donahue told police he drank “two beers” before the crash, but refused to take a field sobriety test.
He was arraigned on charges that included aggravated assault by vehicle, drunken driving, careless driving, reckless driving, driving without a required DUI interlock device, driving at an unsafe speed, failing to stop and render aid and operating a vehicle without insurance. He was remanded into the county prison after failing to post $75,000 bond.
Online court documents stated that Donahue pleaded guilty in Indiana County to his first DUI in 2014 and given a six-month probation sentence. He was ordered to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation as part of the sentence. In August 2015, state police accused him of his second DUI. He pleaded guilty and was ordered to serve 96 hours in jail and 32 days of house arrest. His driver’s license was suspended for five months and 26 days.
He was ordered to complete a second round of drug and alcohol counseling in 2016.
Donahue’s preliminary hearing is Oct. 27.
