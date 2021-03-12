A partnership between United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania and Excela Health is aiming to assist in scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for adults age 65 or older in Westmoreland County without access to technology.
The partnership will serve residents who are already enrolled in programs with Open Your Heart to a Senior, Laurel Faith in Action and Westmoreland County’s Area Agency on aging.
Excela Health is providing 10% of its allotted vaccine appointments to this community partnership, according to Alyssa Cholodofsky, United Way’s Westmoreland region director.
“We started last Friday and we were able to schedule people Monday, Wednesday and for (today),” she said.
She said 200 slots have been filled, so far.
“This is our vulnerable and frail population, oftentimes isolated and without support to get access (to the vaccine),” Cholodofsky said. “Knowing that this group is also in the 1A category, we wanted to make sure that they were able to get vaccinated.”
Once this first group has been scheduled, the agency plans on extending appointments to additional senior citizens and people with disabilities across the county who do not have access to technology.
Additionally, United Way will work with its community partners to ensure seniors have transportation to and from vaccination appointments.
Cholodofsky said the agency relies on volunteers to transport clients to get their shots. She added that many volunteers are also part of the Phase 1A group — which includes adults 65 and older, those with certain underlying conditions, as well as health care workers.
“We’ve also been able to help the volunteers get vaccinated, and they can take people with them,” she said.
Other partners assisting with transportation include Westmoreland Transit, Veterans Cab and other resources. Voice of Westmoreland is also partnering on this effort to assist in scheduling and coordination, Cholodofsky said.
Excela Health has also added a phone line for those without technology access to schedule an appointment at 724-689-1690. Phase 1A residents may call on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to register. A maximum of two appointments may be made on one call.
Due to the high volume of calls currently being placed to United Way’s PA 211 Southwest helpline for basic needs, the agency said callers should not contact 211 for this service.
To schedule an appointment online at Excela Health, go to excelahealth.org and click “COVID-19 Vaccine Information.”
Cholodofsky said the partnership with Excela Health is key to vaccinating the county’s vulnerable populations.
“Without the partnership with Excela Health, we would not be able to do this,” she said. “They are the ones that are supplying the appointments and vaccinations. That’s why it was a critical piece of it to work out the supply.”
Added Excela Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox: “We are grateful to the United Way for their leadership in working with local community action groups in order to be able to identify and assist our most vulnerable seniors.”
