A New Florence man out on parole for previous drug convictions was arrested Wednesday after he fled from state parole agents executing a warrant.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, David Lee McGinnis, 30, allegedly escaped out a back bedroom window of a home on Johnston Street in Bolivar around 9:40 a.m. Pennsylvania State Parole agents were attempting to serve McGinnis with a parole warrant.
Those agents eventually took him into custody in a wooded area near 2956 state Route 259. Pennsylvania State Police were called after 178 glassine bags of heroin were found in a blue grocery bag.
Trooper Trent Thomas took custody of McGinnis and the narcotics.
McGinnis was arraigned Wednesday and denied bail. He is currently being held in Westmoreland County Prison.
McGinnis is charged with possession of narcotics with the intent to deliver and flight to avoid apprehension, both felonies. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
A preliminary hearing is set for March 31. No additional details regarding the parole violation were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.