Although January may seem like it would be a slow month for parks and recreation officials, it’s actually quite the contrary.
Planning for activities, programs and events by the Greater Latrobe Parks & Recreation Commission for the rest of the winter and the upcoming spring has already begun, but a top priority is the search for a program supervisor to oversee the many year-round community recreation and leisure programs.
Craig Shevchik, the commission’s executive director, told commissioners at a meeting Thursday that advertisements have been posted on the Indeed job search website, along with the state’s PRPS job board. So far, the commission has received 12 applicants, all through Indeed. Three applicants, Shevchik said, have the qualifications laid out in the job description and are considered good possibilities.
Those qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in parks and recreation/leisure services from an accredited college or university; strong leadership and programming skills; a sports background; and someone that’s able to work in a team setting and independently. Clearances and a valid driver’s license are also required, according to the job description.
However, Shevchik has also contacted professors at local colleges and universities to see about connecting with recent graduates who might be interested in the position.
“If there was somebody I was really excited about, I would’ve already interviewed them,” said Shevchik.
The salary for the position is between $32,500 and $35,500 depending on qualifications. Anyone who is interested is encouraged to send a cover letter, resume and three work-related references to Greater Latrobe Parks & Recreation — Search Committee, PO Box 307, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Other items discussed at the meeting include:
• The Lincoln Avenue Trail will not be maintained over the winter months. Legion-Keener Park will, however, have one loop cleared for recreational purposes;
• Unity Township Supervisors Michael O’Barto and John Mylant requested that the commission bring its dump truck over so it can be determined whether a township plow can be attached to be used to plow the parking lot at Legion-Keener Park;
• Unity Township has received a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grant of $248,000 to upgrade playground equipment at two parks, Pleasant Unity and Lakeside;
• A check has been received from State Farm Insurance as payment for damage from someone who backed into the electronics shed at Legion-Keener Park;
• The 2022 parks and recreation brochure is in the process of being produced;
• Unity Township will be scheduling its annual summer season picnic and a dedication at Lakeside Park to officially dedicate the park to longtime employee Bob Evancho sometime in May;
• The dek hockey project with the McFeely-Rogers and Latrobe foundations is moving forward, funded mostly by private organizations;
• The commission is looking to extend day camp to two sites eventually, but for now, transportation and a counselor will be provided so children can be dropped off and picked up at Unity Township and be bussed to Legion-Keener Park;
• Basketball participation was excellent at Mountain View with both sessions for kindergarten and first- and second-graders sold out and sessions at Latrobe Elementary School nearly sold out;
• The new Polar Plunge held on Jan. 8 was a great success with 85 people signed up;
• The new agreement for Latrobe Little League has been negotiated and will be good for 10 years;
• Members from the various organizations (city, township and school district) were asked to share resources and communications with the commission for anything that includes recreation;
• Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels is the new member who will sit on the commission representing the City of Latrobe until the vacancy on city council is filled;
• Tickets are on sale for the 17th annual Comedy Night fundraiser, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Huber Hall (tickets cost $25 and are available via GLPR’s website, www.latroberecreation.org).
