Parish will rebuild after devastating fire in church

The Rev. Yaroslav Koval pulled up near the door of his church in Arnold around 4 p.m. Dec. 4, just to check on things like he usually did on Saturdays.
Neighbors quickly came out and told him to drive away because his church was on fire.
“I said to myself, are they joking with me? What’s going on?” he told the Bulletin.
He opened the door and saw flames inside 75-year-old St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church.
“I started to save some precious things and the police and firemen came and told me to leave the building because they were afraid that something was going to fall on me,” he said.
The raging fire destroyed the sanctuary and part of the roof, but he and the first responders managed to save some of the sacred artifacts. That included statues of Jesus and the Virgin Mary, metal crosses, the original pulpit, shrouds, the Book of Gospels, the tabernacle and some icons.
Plans are underway to rebuild the church.
“We will grow from this,” the pastor said. “We will take the first step, then the second step, like we do in our lives.”
Father Koval is the former administrator of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Cooperstown outside of Latrobe. He currently is the administrator of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Shieldsburg near New Alexandria, in Salem Township, and of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church on the South Side of Pittsburgh.
A native of Ukraine, he came to the United States in 2011 to serve in the St. Josaphat Eparchy based in Parma, Ohio, which is part of the Byzantine/Greek Catholic Rite of the Catholic Church under Rome. His first assignment was with St. John’s for a year and a half, and then he was reassigned to the parishes in Arnold, Latrobe and Salem Township. He left the Assumption church in 2019, remained with the Nativity parish and is also the administrator of the Pittsburgh parish.
He and his wife Oksana (priests in the Ukrainian rite are permitted to marry) and their teenage daughter Veronica live at the rectory in Arnold.
The parish was founded in 1894 by six immigrant families who attended liturgies in one of their homes, then later in a social hall. They built their first church on Third Avenue, then in the 1940s broke ground for the present church, school and social hall on Kenneth Avenue.
“Every family bought one stone at that time to build the church,” Father Koval said. “We needed more than 1,000 big stones. In 1947, we had more than 1,500 members. Now we have 42 people.”
For that reason, the rebuilt church will be much smaller.
Investigators determined that the fire was electrical in origin. Father Koval and church officials have met with the insurance company, and Pittsburgh architect Walter Boykowycz has submitted several designs for consideration.
“Our first step is to rebuild the roof and to renovate the inside,” Father Koval said. “The next project will be to repaint inside the church and create a new icon screen.”
They no longer need a sanctuary to seat 500 people. The new, scaled-down interior will more likely seat 100.
“We don’t need all that space,” he said. “We will build the church for the future, and in the future we believe that we will have a little community, but that community will be one of faith, love and quality.”
A building fund has been set up for donations and the parishioners are committed with continuing their popular fundraising pierogi sales and bingos. Many members of the community have responded, too.
“We have a lot of neighbors and volunteers and other people who like to help us,” Father Koval said. “With this tragedy, we discovered that so many people are with us.”
Sunday liturgies are being held at 11 a.m. in the adjacent social hall that was not damaged by the fire. The Most Rev. Bohdan Danylo, bishop of the eparchy, recently came to celebrate the liturgy with the parishioners.
“The church is us,” he told them. “The building is important, but it’s not the most important. We will rebuild.”
He called the tragedy a “chance to renew” and to come together to build up the congregation.
Father Koval noted that challenges they are facing are opportunities to “open a new page” in the church’s history.
“People were shocked by this tragedy,” he said. “But when we use our faith, we never stop to believe in the presence of God. He prepares us for something else every day. Even fire can be a good sign to change something in our lives. So now it is a good opportunity for the younger generation to show the older generation that they can be people of our church. We will continue to grow. We will continue to maintain our traditions. That fire cannot destroy our hope and our love. We became strong and we increase our faith.”
For more information, find St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church on Facebook. For the schedule of when Father Koval celebrates the Saturday evening liturgies at the parish in Salem Township, check the Facebook page of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church.
