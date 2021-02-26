Parishes in the Diocese of Greensburg have events taking place throughout the Lenten season, and a schedule of those events is available to view online at www.theaccentonline.org and www.dioceseofgreensburg.org.
Listings for fish fries, Stations of the Cross and Sacrament of Reconciliation opportunities can found on those websites.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, measures are in place in an effort to prioritize the health and safety of all parishioners.
Adjustments have been made to the traditional Friday social gatherings for the fish fries.
They are takeout or drive-thru, reducing the potential contact of those who come to the parishes to purchase their meals.
Catholics practice various acts of self-discipline during Lent, including abstaining from meat on Ash Wednesday and all Fridays throughout the Lenten season, the stated reason being to remind the faithful that Jesus died on a Friday. Parishes have long held fish fries on Fridays during Lent as fundraisers.
Stations of the Cross are presented by parishes as a 14-step devotion to Jesus’s last day on Earth. Each station focuses on a specific event of that day. Stations are commonly prayed on Wednesdays and Fridays during Lent, especially Good Friday.
The Sacrament of Reconciliation is the private confession of sins to a priest and the receiving of absolution for those sins.
Since Lent is a time for increased prayer, Catholics make an effort to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation during the season.
