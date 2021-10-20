Little has changed with regards to the masking order from the state Department of Health, but that didn’t stop a small contingency of parents from once again voicing their frustration to members of the Greater Latrobe School Board Tuesday night at its regular meeting.
One parent even went as far as accusing Superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert of “walking away” from the district because of the situation.
“Unfortunately, we can’t just throw in the towel like Miss Teppert. We can’t walk away from this,” Jamie Piper said during the public comment portion of the meeting.
After her comment, Piper added that she meant no disrespect, but simply believes that the pandemic is a factor in her decision to retire. Piper said she does believe Teppert did everything in her power, and added she appreciates all that Teppert has done.
“I’m not walking away from anything,” Teppert shot back.
Many of the parents said they aren’t trying to argue with school board members and just want the school board members “on their side” and want them to join parents in fighting the order.
However, Assistant Superintendent Michael Porembka reiterated that the school district’s hands are tied by the order and the parents really should be taking up their cause with the state via their elected officials or by arranging a protest in Harrisburg.
“Your argument is with the state. They’ve stuck us right in the middle of this. We have an order from the Department of Health. I know you all don’t want us to follow it but we have to,” said Porembka.
He added that it’s concerning that parents continue to focus on the negative when there are so many positives going on in the district now.
One of those positives Porembka was referring to included Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation’s (GLPIEF) announcement of $157,000 in grants through donations from students, parents, teachers, staff, alumni and the community. These latest grants bring the GLPIEF’s total to over $6 million in their 10 years of existence.
Teppert pointed out that parents are also forgetting what the school district and the board were able to accomplish over the past 19 months in the midst of the pandemic.
Parents reiterated their preference to make the choice for their children, but while Porembka and the rest of the board understand their stance, it’s just not possible.
“I understand what you’re saying. You want to make the choice for your child. I would love to make that choice for my child too, but I have an order that I have to follow from the Department of Health,” said Porembka, a parent himself.
School board member Dr. Michael Zorch admitted, as a physician, that he never supported making masks optional at the beginning of the school year, a policy that only lasted a week because of the state order.
He said masks keep kids in school, and that is what is best for the students.
“For right now, I think the best thing we can do is having our kids wear masks in school so they can be in school,” said Zorch, who has been an outspoken supporter of wearing masks in school.
District solicitor Ned Nakles, who has been monitoring legal challenges to the mask order, said he has seen nothing come out of any court case that would have an impact and he recommends the board continue to follow the state’s order.
According to Nakles, there’s been no ruling in the case lodged by several school districts in Commonwealth Court. Several other cases that have been heard in federal court haven’t gone the parent’s way either.
If any court cases would allow Nakles to amend his recommendation, he said he would revisit it at a future date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.