HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Bar Association President Jay N. Silberblatt has named 11 Pennsylvania lawyers to the 2022-23 class of the association’s Bar Leadership Institute (BLI), including Nicole M. Pardus, Long & Long LLC, Greensburg.
“The BLI helps young lawyers develop the skills necessary to become the PBA’s next generation of leaders,” Silberblatt said. “During the yearlong experience, participants are paired with PBA Board of Governors mentors to help them learn about PBA operations, governance practices and member resources. I look forward to interacting with this year’s class members and providing support as they carve out a successful path to future PBA leadership roles.”
This year’s BLI co-chairs are Stephanie F. Latimore, Legislative Reference Bureau of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg, and Kristen Hamilton, Law Office of Eric J. Weisbrod PC, Chambersburg.
To apply for the BLI, candidates had to demonstrate leadership ability, commit to attendance and participation in the required events, be currently licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania, be a PBA member, and be age 40 years or younger or have practiced five years or less.
The BLI was originally developed by Arthur L. Piccone of Kingston in 1995-96 during his year as PBA president to strengthen the PBA’s ongoing efforts to recruit and develop leaders of the association. The first chair of the institute, Gretchen A. Mundorff of Connellsville, re-launched the BLI when she became the 2010-11 president of the PBA. Its current purpose is to inform participants on the day-to-day operations, governance, resources and staffing of the association, as well as provide introductions to its various leadership opportunities.
Founded in 1895, the Pennsylvania Bar Association strives to promote justice, professional excellence and respect for the law; improve public understanding of the legal system; facilitate access of legal services, and serve the lawyer members of the state’s largest organized bar association.
