Paranormal investigator finds strange things in Derry Twp. home

Ron Murphy of Latrobe has been investigating hauntings since 1999, and he has even searched for ghosts in Europe.
“The history over there goes back a lot longer, and there are buildings that are even older than our country,” he said. “With that kind of longevity, something is bound to happen with some kind of haunting.”
Think of old castles or cold dark hallways in ancient stone buildings. Those are the places where you might expect to find a ghost. Or even in Hillview Manor in New Castle, a former asylum where many troubled people lived and died. Murphy has conducted several tours and investigations in those gloomy rooms and corridors.
Those are typical locations where allegedly, and if you believe in that kind of stuff, a lot of things go bump in the night.
Not so, though, for Murphy’s latest investigation. This one took place in an ordinary 1960s-era home in Derry Township. There’s nothing spooky looking about the place, but that doesn’t mean that spooky things can’t happen.
“The woman and her young daughter, and the woman’s boyfriend are being harassed by some entity,” Murphy said. “Glasses are breaking, they see shadows moving, they hear voices and shelves are falling off the wall. It seems as if something is interacting with them. The boyfriend actually reported feeling the sensation of being burned and had burn marks on his hands. They reported the smell of rotting flesh and brimstone.”
Meghan Diffenderfer and her daughter live in that home. Her boyfriend lives elsewhere and is a frequent visitor.
“We’ve lived here for three years and strange things have been happening the whole time,” she told the Bulletin.
“They have progressed and have become more noticeable.”
Murphy, who is nationally known for his research into the unexplained, agreed to check out what might be going on. It’s one of the first cases in what he hopes will be a growing interest in local hauntings that can be investigated by his newly formed group, Keystone Research Society for Paranormal Investigations (KRSPI).
He’s currently seeking people who want to join the group.
In addition to his inquiries into hauntings, Murphy is a lecturer, podcast guest, cohost of the podcast “Inside The Goblin Universe,” and author of numerous books on legends and myths on Bigfoot, mermaids, werewolves and vampires. He also appeared in the Travel Channel series “True Tales of Terror” hosted by Robert Englund, and in another series, “Red Earth Uncovered” on a Canadian channel.
According to Murphy, investigators describe several different types of reported hauntings. A residual haunting is like an environmental playback, or a loop with a time matrix where events play themselves over and over again.
“One of the things that witnesses report is seeing an apparition walking through a wall that was not originally there,” he said. “So the ghost is still following a pattern, like a tape recorder repeating itself.”
In an intelligent or classic haunting, the ghost can interact, like in the Derry Township home, he added.
Diffenderfer has been capturing orbs in photos and videos taken around the home. One orb appears to have wings.
“Sometimes when I hold the phone up to take a picture, it will focus on a face — without a body — that isn’t there,” she said. “One time I found my kitchen cabinet open and two back rows of glasses were smashed. There are two rows in the front, but they weren’t smashed. We hear a man’s deep low voice sometimes, but we really can’t make out what he says.”
She also reported seeing shadows, sometimes in the stairwell by her bedroom.
Tim Mihok of suburban Pittsburgh, who also researches alleged paranormal events, was present for the investigation in that home. Murphy’s son Donovan assisted with setting up equipment.
“The first thing we did was turn off the power,” Murphy said. “If there’s too much electromagnetic power, that can sometimes influence what people think is happening.”
The electromagnetic field meter that he uses to measure energy, he said, went off several times, and at times registering in the highest reading in the red zone. A video that they took showed a circle of light that floated up to the cameras, retreated, then made a figure eight before disappearing.
“That’s how dust acts in the environment,” Murphy said, in reference to the common explanation for the appearance of so-called orbs in photos and videos. “But the electricity was off and the heat wasn’t going, so the air was still.”
The investigators found little else while they were there, but they plan to return. Diffenderfer is still reporting several new incidents and also repeats of what she had been experiencing.
Murphy wants to connect with people who are interested in investigating cases like this one and the area’s other alleged hauntings and other unexplained incidents, like Bigfoot and UFO sightings.
“I’m inviting people to join our group because we certainly have a lot of things going on around here,” he said. “This area is rife with paranormal phenomena and we want to look to see what’s going on out there.”
People who are interested in joining, or who have incidents to report, can contact Murphy at insidethegoblinuniverse@gmail.com.
