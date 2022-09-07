The Derry Borough Council looked at multiple abandoned alleys and discussed options for maintenance at its Tuesday meeting after several residents reached out to council members.
The council looked over two maps which show the borough identified them as named streets back in the 1990s. Public Works crew leader Adam Hebenthal explained each situation for the council members.
Thomas Way, which runs parallel between Y Street and Hays Street, has a portion of it that is continually washing out and needs to be filled, Hebenthal said. He suggested the borough grade the area to prevent further issues.
Other alleys didn’t have clear-cut answers to solving the problems.
The second alley, which is near 6th Avenue and Mowry Way, was brought to the attention of the borough via a certified letter. Hebenthal said the road is gravel and is treated like all other gravel roads in the borough when it comes to snow maintenance – no plowing unless there is 4 or more inches of snowfall.
That was all the council would discuss regarding that alley during its public meeting, saving the rest of the discussion for executive session.
The third, Vista Street, is off of Walters Street. Councilman Al Checca said the resident who complained about it was hoping the borough could knock down the overgrown foliage to keep the snakes and mice away from his property.
Checca argued that the borough has done similar maintenance when residents complained about roadways not maintained anymore by the borough.
Council President Sara Cowan said the issue was somewhat different because the residents agreed to maintain it afterward.
Checca said the resident doesn’t want the roadway to be maintained to be drivable again but just wants the heavy brush and trees gone.
“So, the borough’s going to ignore it and he can live with snakes and rats,” Checca said.
Cowan said this would be a bigger area than previous projects the borough took on. She also asked if the borough should be policing wildlife.
“We’re not animal rescue, so now we are going to take care of rats and snakes in people’s houses,” Cowan said. “Since when is local government responsible for rats and snakes and wildlife in the woods?”
Checca, Councilman Chad Fabian and others said over the years, they heard many complaints from residents and before the borough would try to help.
Fabian said Checca convinced him the borough should clear out what they can but said public works does not have the proper equipment to do the job safely. He suggested the borough subcontract the work out, if that is what’s decided then have the crews maintain it so it is not overgrown again.
Cowan said she would visit the roadway Wednesday and see how much brush needs to be cleared.
The borough council also told a resident of North Ligonier Street they would not be able to remove a no parking sign along her street to open up additional parking.
Norma Griffiths said there is limited street parking since the signs went up. Fabian told Griffiths he hated to be the bearer of bad news but the signs would be on both sides of the street once the rest are delivered.
The no parking signs were added as part of the bridge project off of state Route 217. The signs needed to be added to ensure fire trucks could turn onto the road without sideswiping any vehicles and allow trucks with trailers of equipment to the nearby cemetery to get in and out easily.
Council Vice President Barbara Phillips asked Mayor Grant Nicely to have the police do something about the trailer and recreational vehicle that has been parked on North Ligonier Street in violation of the borough ordinance.
“I’m going to harp one more time and it’s the last time I’m going to do it,” Phillips said. “It’s been there for months, and the ordinance says recreational vehicles cannot be parked on the street.”
Nicely said the owner was cited for the trailer but could not be cited for the RV because it is a licensed vehicle.
Phillips also asked that something be done regarding a vehicle that has been sitting for months on West Owens Street with an expired inspection and with two flat tires.
The Derry Borough Council will meet next week for its regular meeting 7 p.m. Sept. 13.
