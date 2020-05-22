Arnold Palmer Regional Airport will resume full operations from the Unity Township facility to three cities next month, airport officials announced on Thursday.
Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said full service to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale in Florida along with Myrtle Beach in South Carolina will begin June 25.
Travelers wishing to book a flight out of the airport should go to www.spirit.com or download the Spirit Airlines mobile application to handle travel plans.
“It’s good to see Spirit Airlines return to operations at the airport,” Monzo said. “Our staff is excited and has been working very hard to make our airport compliant with the latest CDC and FAA regulations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is (the staff’s) effort sanitizing and disinfecting all public areas of the airport that have allowed to us meet the standards to reopen. Additionally, we are committed to operating our airport at the highest standards required in order to support Spirit Airlines flight operations.”
Airport officials said travelers will be required to wear appropriate face coverings over the nose and mouth when inside the airport terminal or traveling with Spirit Airlines. Young children are exempt from this requirement, officials added.
To make flight reservations at the airport in person, call 724-539-8100 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment.
Orlando flights returned May 3 following a nearly month-long shutdown of commercial service at the airport because of the pandemic. The current flights — which are available on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays — have used a circular route using airports in Unity Township, Pittsburgh and Orlando. Monzo said flights to Orlando the past two Thursdays, May 14 and 21, were fully booked.
Spirit Airlines spokesman Field Sutton said previously that direct flights from Unity Township to Orlando will begin June 11.
As a result of halting commercial flights in early April because of virus concerns, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport had just 423 passengers last month, according to authority figures. In the first three months of 2020, the airport recorded more than 65,000 passengers.
