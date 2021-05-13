Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will invest $10 million in state grant funds benefiting 12 Pennsylvania airports, including funding for improvements at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
The Unity Township airport will receive $450,000 for improvements to the terminal building, including informational signage, and construction of an aircraft deicing fluid containment facility which will be a safeguard against environmental contamination.
The grant will fund 75% of the project, with the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, which runs the Palmer airport, covering the remaining cost.
Additionally, Pittsburgh International Airport will receive $2.4 million in grant funding for continued commercial air cargo facility development, including air cargo buildings, aircraft and vehicular access and parking.
“Aviation plays a vital role in keeping our state’s economy moving,” Wolf said.
“These investments will help Pennsylvania’s airports operate safely, expand to meet current demands, and sustain growth well into the future.”
