Arnold Palmer Regional Airport will host a dedication ceremony for Don Rossi Airport Memorial Park at the Unity Township facility at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The area to be named after Rossi, a longtime Westmoreland County Airport Authority (WCAA) member and former board chairman, is located in front of the airport’s terminal building where a row of American flags stand in honor of the 13 U.S. service personnel killed by a suicide bomber outside the Kabul airport in August.
The flag poles were planted this fall in a concrete foundation shaped in the form of a V, with the point closest to the terminal building.
Rossi initially came up with the idea for the 13 flags, which did not cost the authority any money, WCAA Executive Director Gabe Monzo said.
Monzo called the row of flags “the most beautiful thing I’ve seen at the airport.”
Monzo said Tuesday’s event is scheduled to feature the Ligonier Valley Honor Guard, Southwestern Pennsylvania Pipe Band, Greensburg VFW Post 33 Honor Guard, two trumpet players from the Greater Latrobe Senior High School marching band, and a priest from St. Vincent College.
