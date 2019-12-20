Arnold Palmer Regional Airport has received another batch of grant funding for next’s year airport runway widening project.
This week, the Unity Township facility was awarded $540,000 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as part of supplemental funding provided under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2019.
The grant will fund the project’s final phase, which consists of runway lighting and drainage installation.
Earlier this year, the airport authority awarded an $11.9-million contract to Golden Triangle Construction for work related to the long-discussed project to widen and strengthen the runway. Construction is expected to begin in April 2020.
The two-phase project will widen the runway from 100 feet to 150 feet, which officials said will help pilots land during inclement weather events and enable the airport to avoid diverting flights to other facilities. Removing snow from behind the runway lights will be aided with new 20-foot shoulders.
The airport last month was awarded a $1.5-million Airport Improvement Program grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to go along with previously awarded funding for the project.
In September, the airport was awarded $11.1 million in federal grant funding for the project.
The FAA will pay the bulk of the project, with the Westmoreland County Airport Authority and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Bureau of Aviation each providing a 5% match. The authority’s amount will come from passenger facility charges, Westmoreland County Airport Authority executive director Gabe Monzo said previously.
Kunselman said previously that runway work would shut down airport traffic for two 15-day phases; one estimated schedule included possible closures in July 2020 and September 2020.
